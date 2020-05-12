Niall Horan and Dermot Kennedy lead line-up for massive virtual festival

Sam Smith and the Jonas Brothers are also included in the line-up

Niall Horan and Dermot Kennedy have been announced to take part in a massive virtual festival next week.

Like many other gigs and festivals, the BBC Big Weekend was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the highly-anticipated festival will now take place online instead – and Niall and Dermot are among the stars taking part.

The former One Direction star took to Twitter and confirmed the exciting news.

excited to be joining @BBCR1 at their first ever #BigWeekend remote festival on the 22nd-24th of May ! https://t.co/hIipFT7Zae pic.twitter.com/TmVgMWPhAI — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 12, 2020

He wrote: “Excited to be joining @BBCR1 at their first ever #BigWeekend remote festival on the 22nd-24th of May!”

Meanwhile, Dermot tweeted: “I’m so excited to be joining @BBCR1 at their first ever remote festival on the 22nd-24th May,” he penned.

“As much I would have loved to be performing live on stage, it’ll be so much fun to bring you a brand new performance from my home.”

#BigWeekend is happening! I’m so excited to be joining @BBCR1 at their first ever remote festival on the 22nd-24th May. As much I would have loved to be performing live on stage, it’ll be so much fun to bring you a brand new performance from my home. https://t.co/Ids5iXvyDF pic.twitter.com/xWmda8FGoq — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) May 12, 2020

The popular Irish musicians will be performing on the Radio 1 stage, one of five virtual stages.

Artist such as Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Jonas Brothers, Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim and Disclosure have already been confirmed for the event.

