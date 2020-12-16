Niall Horan admits he’s ‘proud’ to be Irish – as he praises ‘selfless’ ALONE volunteers

The Mullingar native donated a huge sum to the Irish charity earlier this year

Niall Horan has admitted he’s “proud” to be Irish, as he praised the “selfless” work of ALONE volunteers.

The Irish charity works to support elderly people across the nation, with McDonnells food company announcing today that they would be supplying 1,400 volunteers with well-deserved gifts.

The former One Direction star thanked the volunteers for ensuring “thousands of older people in Ireland can stay living in their own homes whilst feeling connected and safe”.

“These 1,400 amazing volunteers are the lifeline that makes this happen, their selfless generosity deserves to be recognised and I am so grateful to McDonnells for providing each and every one of them with a gift that signals that appreciation.

“Campaigns like this one are a reminder of how proud it feels to be Irish,” the Mullingar native added.

Back in April, Niall was praised for donating €100k to the charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about his donation, Niall said: “Through interactions with the Irish government and HSE about critical and immediate support that Ireland needed, I found out that ALONE was a charity doing fantastic work looking after older people all over the country.”

“With greater support they will be able to reach so many more, always a priority but especially during his unprecedented crisis. It’s a real pleasure to help such a great cause.”