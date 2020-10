Niall Horan admits he feels ‘lucky’ to be able to help the live music industry

The Mullingar native announced a virtual gig in order to raise funds for touring crews who are out of work

Niall Horan has admitted he feels “lucky” to be able to help the live music industry.

On Tuesday, the Irish singer announced a virtual gig to raise funds to support both the live music industry and the crew members who would’ve been on tour with him before the coronavirus forced him to cancel his world tour.

Speaking with Dermot & Dave on Today FM this morning, Niall opened up about why he was inspired to help those in need during the pandemic.

“The crew members of the world have been completely left behind,” he said.

“The men and women who leave their families for months on end have mortgages, have kids etc… They’ve been completely left behind.

“No one was doing anything about it so all the money that we raise from this gig at the Royal Albert Hall on November 7th – let’s give all the money to them.”

He added: “I’m one of the lucky ones where I can do something like this and give the money away, it’s not easy for a lot of singers.

“I don’t want people to be like ‘Oh, he’s such a nice fella’… I’m doing it because people need money and they don’t have any other jobs. If they don’t tour, they won’t make money – it’s as simple as that.”

Niall will play from London’s Albert Hall on November 7, which fans will be able to livestream from their homes to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the Mullingar native admitted he was really missing performing live events and wanted to help those who work in the industry who have been affected by the pandemic.

Niall wrote: “I’m sooo happy to share that I’ll be playing a special livestream show from London’s legendary @royalalberthall on 7th November!”

“Tickets go on-sale this Friday (October 16th) at 9AM BST.⁣ This is a one-off ticketed live show with a special cause in mind.

“All profits from the event will be shared between my touring crew and the #weneedcrew relief fund.⁣ This is something I’m incredibly passionate about as live events are something we all love and miss.

“Until we are able to return I want to shine a light on the incredible crew members of our touring world that make those events possible and whose livelihoods have been severely affected by Covid-19 and the lack of financial support to self-employed Arts World members.⁣”

“I’m putting on this gig to try and raise awareness of the immense value they bring to an industry enjoyed by so many, and do something to help them and their families.

“I ask all you guys to support them with me and buy a ticket if you can, and I encourage all artists to do the same.⁣ I’m going to put on a show for you and I promise you will love it,” he signed off.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 16 HERE.