Niall Horan admits he can’t wait to come home to Ireland

Niall Horan has admitted he can’t wait to come home to Ireland.

The One Direction star hasn’t been able to come home since December 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During his appearance on 2FM’s Breakfast on Wednesday morning with Anne-Marie, the Mullingar native was asked by host Carl Mullan where he was most looking forward to gigging post-pandemic.

Anne-Marie replied, “Ireland,” to which Niall said: “Weirdly enough, me too.”

“I wouldn’t mind just entering the country to be honest. I haven’t been home since Christmas 2019. So I wouldn’t mind getting home at some point and a gig would be great too,” he added.

In the interview, Niall and Anne-Marie opened up about recording their new song ‘Our Song’.

Anne-Marie explained: “When I was on the way to the studio a song came on the radio that I had with my ex, who I now hate, and I can’t listen to it anymore without gritting my teeth.”

“So, I thought to myself…how many people have that one song that was their song in that relationship, or friendship, or whatever, and now it’s tainted?”

“So, I went to the studio and said to Niall, ‘Imagine this’ and he picked up the guitar, started playing that riff that you hear in the song and that was it words were flowing out of us, we recorded it and wrote it in two hours.”

When asked was it the quickest song he’s ever written, Niall replied: “I’ve written songs in like 10 minutes but that’s because I knew exactly what I wanted to say.”

“It can be either 10 minutes, two hours or I’ve spent about six months writing a song on my last album. It can be however long you want it to be.”

“We were very lucky though that Anne-Marie had that concept, it was very relatable,” the 27-year-old added.

Watch the full interview below:

