Fans spotted the 'Killing Eve' star was wearing the same gold ring as Niall

Niall Horan addresses rumours that he is dating Jodie Comer

Niall Horan has addressed rumours that he is dating Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

The Irish singer responded to a Twitter user who shared a photograph of the two stars wearing similar gold rings.

The fan wrote: “confirmed! niall horan’s new girlfriend is jodie comer!” to which Niall replied, “Confirmed ??,” and a row of laughing emojis.

confirmed! niall horan's new girlfriend is jodie comer! pic.twitter.com/fq5QE8IZHU — 𝐭𝐩𝐰𝐤💫 (@villanellaaa) June 16, 2020

Jodie Comer posted an up-close photograph of a gold ring with the quote “The important thing is not what they thing of me, but what I think of them” engraved on it.

The eagle-eyed Twitter user compared the ring to one that the Westmeath songwriter is wearing in a mirror selfie.

In a series of tweets, another user wrote, “he doesn’t even know who she is girl,” to which the Black and White singer replied, “”He does.”

He does — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 16, 2020

While Niall somewhat responded to the rumours, we are still left none the wiser.

However, fans have not given up and are still digging for clues, with one fan pulling up an old tweet where the Nice To Meet Ya praises the actress.

In the Tweet dating back to May 18th, the songwriter called the actress “the absolute best”.

