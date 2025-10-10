Newstalk’s Kieran Cuddihy set to join RTÉ amid Liveline speculation

Newstalk presenter Kieran Cuddihy is set to move to RTÉ in a massive radio shakeup.

According to the Irish Independent, Kieran’s departure from Newstalk was confirmed in an email to staff on Thursday night.

Newstalk bosses wrote: “Kieran Cuddihy has this evening informed us of his intention to leave Newstalk to join RTÉ Radio. We thank Kieran for his many years of service to Newstalk and wish him the best for the future.”

“Kieran will not return to the schedule on Newstalk and today will have been his last programme. I appreciate this may come as a surprise for some of you, but Newstalk has big plans and you’re aware of that from our recent schedule announcements.

“While we wish Kieran all the best, it’s important to recognise the opportunity this presents for Newstalk as we move forward,” the email added.

When contacted for a comment by Goss.ie, Bauer Media confirmed the email was sent by Newstalk’s Managing Editor Eric Moylan.

The news comes just hours after RTÉ confirmed the shock exit of Ray D’Arcy, who has slammed the station’s management for how they handled his departure.

Kieran has been working at Newstalk since 2011, and has presented his The Hard Shoulder show since 2020.

He also took over the helm of The Tonight Show on Virgin Media in February.

It is unknown which slot Kieran will be taking on RTÉ radio, but rumours are rife he could succeed Joe Duffy as the host of RTÉ’s Liveline, following his retirement in June.

Sources have informed the Irish Independent that Kieran had impressed RTÉ Radio 1 boss Patricia Monahan.

The pair previously worked together at Newstalk, as she is the former managing editor of the station.

“He is razor-sharp, affable and connects well with viewers and ­listeners,” a source said.

“He has a wide range, he can do light and bright, and heavy current affairs interviews, and is the kind of fresh, young voice Patricia needs to begin her big changes in RTÉ ­radio. He is also not shy about giving a controversial opinion.”