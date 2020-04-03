Newstalk’s Ciara Kelly to return to work as doctor after recovering from COVID-19

The presenter wants to help those on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic

Ciara Kelly has revealed that she’s returning to work as a doctor, after recovering from COVID-19.

The broadcaster was one of the first high-profile names in Ireland to test positive for the coronavirus last month, but she’s almost fully recovered.

The Newstalk presenter gave up her career in medicine back in 2017, but is now planning to join those on the frontline to help fight the virus.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, she said: “I’ve gone on to the HSE’s on call website and I’ve been in contact.”

“I don’t personally think I’m well enough yet to go back and do 12 hour shifts probably for another week or two because I am still coming off the tail end of it but yeah it is my intention,” Dr Ciara continued.

The former Operation Transformation expert also explained that she has a full-time job in radio, so she would have to balance both roles.

She said: “I am a retired doctor, but when most people say they are a retired doctor, they’ve given up work.”

“I do have a full time job, so what I can probably do is weekends or evening or nights or that kind of thing because I have a job already.”

“It’s not as if I can just walk away to work for the HSE and throw in my job,” she added.

“But it is my intention certainly to go back and do some medical work again because there is such a pressure on the healthcare system now if you can do anything to help, that’s the right thing to do.”