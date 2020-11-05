The radio station saw a switch-up of presenters back in August

Newstalk reveal latest JNLR figures following changes within the station

Newstalk have revealed their latest JNLR figures following changes within the station.

There have been a few switch-ups among presenters in the radio station, with the figures showing “all-time highs” as well as drops in audience numbers.

Newstalk saw a record daily reach of 426,000 listeners from October 2019 to September 2020, with 804,000 listeners tuning in weekly.

The Pat Kenny Show, which airs from 9am to 12pm weekdays, saw an increase of 15,000 to 155,000 since last October’s report.

Lunchtime Live saw Andrea Gilligan take over from Ciara Kelly in August, with an audience growth of 13,000 to 102,000 since the last report.

Ciara moved over to Newstalk Breakfast with Shane Coleman, with the morning show recording a loss of 5,000 listeners, down to 120,000.

Kieran Cuddihy, who previously co-presented Newstalk Breakfast, moved to the Hard Shoulder slot in August, taking over from Ivan Yates.

The evening drivetime show lost 6,000 listeners since the last report, with 177,000 people tuning in.

Off The Ball also suffered a loss of 7,000 listeners, with 47,000 people tuning in to the evening show.

Seán Moncrieff’s afternoon show’s audience boosted by 7,000 listeners, bringing the total up to 96,000.

Speaking about today’s released figures, Managing Editor of Newstalk Patricia Monahan said: “Newstalk has played a really important role this year bringing listeners critical news and information, while also providing engaging and entertaining content through the Covid 19 pandemic.”