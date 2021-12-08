Newstalk reveal latest JNLR figures

Newstalk have revealed their latest JNLR figures.

The Joint National Listenership Report (JNLR) for the period October 2020 – October 2021 was released on Wednesday.

The report showed 767,000 listeners tuned into Newstalk weekly, which is 37,000 less than last November’s report.

The Pat Kenny Show, which airs from 9am to 12pm weekdays, has grown its audience by 28,000 listeners since the last report, with 183,000 people tuning in.

Newstalk Breakfast with Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman, which airs weekdays from 7am to 9am, has achieved an audience of 137,000 (up 17,000 since last report).

Lunchtime Live with Andrea Gilligan has an audience of 112,000 (up 10,000), Down to Business with Bobby Kerr has grown its audience by 24,000 to 128,000, and Off The Ball on Saturday has grown its audience by 15,000 to 124,000.

Sean Moncrieff’s afternoon show is down 20,000 listeners since the last report with 76,000 people tuning in, and Kieran Cuddihy’s weekday afternoon show The Hard Shoulder’s audience is down from 177,000 to 146,000.

Managing Editor of Newstalk, Patricia Monahan commented today: “We are delighted to see Newstalk make significant audience gains in the latest results. It clearly shows there is a demand for talk radio that engages, entertains and provides a clear alternative to RTE Radio 1.”