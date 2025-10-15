Newstalk ‘eyeing up’ Virgin Media star as replacement for Kieran Cuddihy on The Hard Shoulder

Newstalk are reportedly “eyeing up” Virgin Media star Gavin Reilly as a replacement for Kieran Cuddihy on The Hard Shoulder.

The Newstalk presenter was announced as Joe Duffy’s permanent replacement during the week, as RTÉ Radio 1 confirmed a major shakeup to their weekday schedule following the shock departure of Ray D’Arcy on Thursday.

The report comes after it has been claimed that Newstalk is gearing up to go head-to-head with Radio 1 in the new year.

A source has told Extra.ie: “Newstalk are looking at a number of presenters to take over from Kieran.”

“One of those who is near the top of the list is Gav Reilly. He had a weekend radio show, he knows the lay of the land, and he’s a solid current affairs man.”

Ciara Doherty is also rumoured to be in the running for the Hard Shoulder role, and Ivan Yates’ comeback to radio is also being discussed.

The news that Kieran Cuddihy, host of The Hard Shoulder, was named the new host of Liveline last week intensified the competition between RTE Radio and Newstalk.

Goss.ie reached out to Newstalk, who had no comment at this time.

Confirming Kieran’s new role, RTÉ said: “As Liveline celebrates 40 years on air, Kieran Cuddihy will take the helm each day from 1.45 pm, getting to the heart of the discussions that truly matter to the people of Ireland.”

The new Liveline host has yet to directly address his new position, but has been active on social media.

