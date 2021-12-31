News reporter Paul Quinn shares stunning snaps from wedding to husband Shane Durr

Popular news reporter Paul Quinn has shared some stunning snaps from his wedding to Shane Durr.

The Virgin Media star married his longterm love at Cabra Castle in Co. Cavan on Monday, December 27.

Sharing the first photo of them as newlyweds, Paul wrote on Instagram: “27th | December | 2021 – The best day of our lives❤ @shanedurr.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Quinn (@paulquinnnews)

On Twitter, the journalist also shared an amazing photo of him and his new husband watching a firework display on the night of their wedding.

A host of well-known faces wished the couple well on social media, including Anna Daly who commented: “That’s just gorgeous! Huge congrats to you both 😍😍.”

Karen Koster also wrote, “Handsome grooms, huge congrats,” and Alan Hughes commented, “So many congrats to you both lot of ❤❤.”

The best day of our lives❤ 27.12.21 pic.twitter.com/CzvzvmLjDa — Paul Quinn (@PaulQuinnNews) December 30, 2021

Paul has gained a big following on social media since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past two years, Irish Twitter users have looked to Paul and fellow reporters Richard Chambers and Zara King for updates on new restrictions and case numbers.