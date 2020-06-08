New RTÉ show will bring us behind the scenes at Glamour magazine

A new RTÉ show will bring viewers special behind the scenes of one of the biggest nights in fashion – Glamour magazine’s Women of the Year Awards.

Fearless: Samantha Barry, which airs tonight on RTÉ One, will follow the Cork editor as she prepares for the star-studded event.

The highly-anticipated fly-on-the-wall documentary will also show an exclusive interview with fashion’s most famous woman, Anna Wintour.

We follow Irish woman @samanthabarry, who is Editor in Chief of Glamour, in the run up to their Women of the Year awards in New York#FearlessSamBarry tonight 9.35pm @RTEPlayer pic.twitter.com/epi9bDcFRW — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) June 8, 2020

Tonight viewers will be treated to unparalleled access, sitting in on key meetings, and follow Samantha as she organises the glitzt event.

Samantha, 38, took on the role of editor-in-chief at Glamour back in 2018. Now living in New York City, the she is at the helm of the helm of the publication, which has now moved fully digital.

Fearless: Samantha Barry will air tonight on RTÉ One at 9.35 pm.