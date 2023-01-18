New report reveals what’s REALLY going on between Paul Mescal and Angelina Jolie

A new report has revealed what’s REALLY going on between Paul Mescal and Angelina Jolie.

The Normal People star and the Hollywood actress were spotted on a coffee date earlier this month, sending fans into a frenzy.

The pair were joined by Angelina’s 16-year-old daughter Shiloh, who she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Paul Mescal y Angelina Jolie??? ay no podría con tanta perfección junta, neta.. ella es MADRE pic.twitter.com/0BNsupoRdy — Mrs Coulter's golden monkey (@xximenamora) January 9, 2023

Sources close to Angelina have since claimed she has become “quietly infatuated with the Irish heartthrob”.

The insider told Closer magazine: “Ange was a huge fan of Normal People and became obsessed with Paul, following his career closely and even writing to him.”

“They stayed in contact, and when she got in touch to say she was coming to watch him in his new play with her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh.”

“He was the one who initiated the coffee afterwards, which she was incredibly excited by.”

The source added that Angelina thought the meet-up would be a “great opportunity for [Shiloh] to talk to another young actor and get some advice”.

The 47-year-old was reportedly “very impressed” with how “charming Paul was”.

It is understood Angelina and her daughter had watched Paul perform in A Streetcar Named Desired at the Almeida Theatre in London, and then joined the actor for a coffee in the theatre’s cafe.

Paul’s coffee date with Angelina came amid reports he has split from singer Phoebe Bridgers.

Paul and Phoebe started dating in 2020 – but the couple only went Instagram official in December the following year.

They recently sparked engagement rumours, but it has since been reported that they called off their engagement.

Paul and Phoebe’s rumoured split hit headlines after she was reportedly spotted “flirting” with American comedian Bo Burnham at Kate Berlant’s one-woman comedy show last month.

An insider at Jezebel said that the chemistry between the pair “felt flirtatious” and that Bo seemed to be “trying to impress” Phoebe.

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham are sparking dating rumors after recent sightings amid reports that she's split from Paul Mescal https://t.co/Y5VcdBFSWM — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 20, 2022

According to the Deux U podcast, Bo and Phoebe have also been spotted “making out” and “canoodling” around Los Angeles.

Prior to this, a photo of Phoebe kissing The 1975 frontman Matt Healy while Bo stood behind them went viral.

Matt posted the photo to his Instagram, and captioned it: “Gay Poets Society.”

Paul and Phoebe were first linked in the summer of 2020, when they were spotted on a brunch date in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS AND MATT HEALY KISS ?!?!?!? HUUHHH?????? pic.twitter.com/X5qjw9R5MV — Omar (@omarfromfinance) December 13, 2022

Months later, the pair were spotted at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in England, and onlookers told the Mail On Sunday that they were “all over each other”.

Paul previously starred in the music video for Phoebe’s song Savior Complex, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The video was shared on Phoebe’s official Facebook page, just days after Paul finally revealed that he had a girlfriend.

During an interview with GQ in November 2020, the actor described his girlfriend as a “lifesaver”, but refused to name the lucky lady.

One year later, they finally made their red carpet debut as a couple, and went Instagram official the following month.

The couple sparked engagement rumours back in April, when Phoebe referred to Paul as her “fiancé” at Coachella, where she was performing.