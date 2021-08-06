The rules have been updated

New hospitality guidelines permits live music outdoors and parties of 200

The Government has revised Covid-19 guidelines for the hospitality sector.

Under the new rules, open-air events with up to 200 people are allowed, and live music is back for outdoor areas in pubs and restaurants.

Fáilte Ireland published the new guidelines on Friday morning, which you can read in full here.

#LATEST Failte Ireland guidelines have been updated to allow outdoor events for up to 200 Live music and performances outdoors at hospitality events also ALLOWEDhttps://t.co/rydZni4Ngz@VirginMediaNews pic.twitter.com/nu0onGGwTE — Paul Quinn (@PaulQuinnNews) August 6, 2021



A spokesman said: “Following the advice by the Attorney General on 4 August that regulations do provide for organised outdoor events and gatherings up to 200 people, the relevant Fáilte Ireland guidelines have been updated today.”

The news comes after an event organised by former minister Katherine Zappone at the Merrion Hotel two weeks ago sparked serious backlash.

According to reports, the garden party was attended by 50 people – including a number of government officials.

At the time, guidelines stated that you can only have a party of six adults at any one time.