New favourite to win emerges ahead of the second night of Rose of Tralee

After a rip-roaring night one in Tralee, the United Arab Emirates Rose is the new favourite to win the competition, according to Ladbrokes.

Ceiline O’Meara, a teacher and musician hailing from Limerick, but representing her new adopted home of the United Arab Emirates will appear on the second night as the favourite to win the show (5/2).

After night one that provided singing, Irish dancing and even a short onstage yoga class, the odds have changed.

Cork Rose Nancy Lehane has now dropped to third favourite at 6/1 to win after leading the betting until Sunday.

Fermanagh Rose Caoimhe Connolly is now in second-favourite at 5/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes commented: “Night one went down a treat but it’s the UAE Rose, having yet to take to the stage, who is the new favourite to take the crown in Tralee.”

Check out the current odds on Ladbrokes below:

Rose of Tralee Winner 2025

UAE Rose – 5/2

Fermanagh Rose – 5/1

Cork Rose – 6/1

Kerry Rose – 6/1

Bar – 10/1