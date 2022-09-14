New family set to join Gogglebox Ireland

A new family will join Gogglebox Ireland tonight.

Sarah and David O’Reilly, who live in Dundalk, Co. Louth, will be joined by their two French bulldogs as they watch the most talked about shows of the week.

Fans of the show will recognise David from his time sitting between two fellow Louth lads.

Sarah loves true-crime and drama series’ while David is still obsessed with David Attenborough, but also a fan of the Office and Parks and Recreation.

Last week, viewers met new family The Purcell’s – Lila, Laura, John and Emma – for the first time as they gave their option on the shows of the week from their home in Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

John was a FIFA referee for 20 years, Lila works as an SNA in a local school, Emma works in finance and Laura works in real estate.

The Purcell’s love rescuing animals, they have two cats, Binx and Bree, and two very affectionate lap dogs, Holly and Paco.

Watch Gogglebox Ireland every Wednesday at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.