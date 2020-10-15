Netflix share first look at highly anticipated period drama starring Derry Girl Nicola Coughlan

The series is coming out on Christmas Day

Netflix share first look at highly anticipated period drama starring Derry Girl...

Netflix have shared a first look at their upcoming period drama Bridgerton.

The highly anticipated series, starring Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan, will join the streaming platform on December 25 – promising to keep viewers entertained on Christmas Day.

The show is brought to Netflix by showrunner Shonda Rhimes, who previously produced popular series’ such as Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder.

Julie Andrews, Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Adjoa Andoh and Ruby Barker will also star in the show, with Netflix releasing a first look at what to expect today.

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, the series will follow eight close-knitted siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

The synopsis reads: “Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

“Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivalled.

“But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.”

Happy Christmas! Well, sort of. Here's your first look at Bridgerton – our debut series from Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland. Coming to Netflix on 25 December.🎄 pic.twitter.com/YJ74wdOSCh — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 15, 2020

It continues: “Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas.

“Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.”

Sharing snaps of the series, Nicola wrote: “Introducing your new tv obsession.”

The eight-part series joins Netflix on December 25.