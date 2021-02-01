Nathan Carter reveals why he’s still single in an interview with ex girlfriend Lisa McHugh

Nathan Carter reveals why he’s still single in an interview with ex...

Nathan Carter has revealed why he is still single in an interview with ex girlfriend Lisa McHugh.

The former couple briefly dated back in 2015, before calling it quits after a six-month relationship.

The country music singer spoke with Lisa on the latest episode of her podcast series, where he opened up about why he is still single.

Lisa asked: “What’s going on here? You have everything going for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa McHugh (@lisa_mchugh)

“You’re talented, successful, good looking, you’re a genuine person and you would literally do anything for anyone. Why are you single?” the Glasgow native quizzed her former beau.

Nathan explained: “I’ve just enjoyed myself too much as well, being single and being on the road touring and meeting people.”

“The music business is a killer for relationships as well. As we all know it’s not an easy place.”

“I’ve definitely seen that with different lads in the band who are married. Some of the lads are single and some of them are not, and it’s very tough” he added.

“Being away on tour in America for a month is so, so hard on a relationship. You have to have so much trust, especially in the music business because you are around so many people who are… willing to participate.”

“There are young ones at the gigs that want to come out for the good time, and they probably perceive the musician and the singer as… I don’t know what.”

Nathan described his ideal partner, joking: “Breathing… got a pulse!”

He went on to say: “I’d say someone who is family orientated. They’d have to really like music.”

“It doesn’t have to be country. Someone who is trusting and someone who is a laugh more than anything.”

“They’d have to be up for the craic, like a few drinks and just up for a good time because life is too short.”