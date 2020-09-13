Nathan Carter reveals mothers often try to set him up with their daughters

The Wagon Wheel singer admitted he is often offered 'ideal candidates for marriage'

Nathan Carter reveals mothers often try to set him up with their...

Nathan Carter has revealed mothers often try to set him up with their daughters.

The country singer admitted that despite being currently single, he has gotten plenty of offers of “ideal candidates for marriage”.

Speaking to The Irish Sunday Mirror, Nathan said: “I’ve had mothers writing to me saying I’d be the perfect match for their daughters. Like the old school marriage match making.”

“I had one lady who sent me a picture of her two daughters, saying the two of them would be ideal candidates for marriage.

“She gave me their mobile numbers and asked would I contact them; if my mother ever did that to me I’d absolutely kill her.”

Nathan revealed that he often receives love letters in the post, unsure how they got to his address.

“I’m amazed at how they get here, generally they just say Nathan Carter, Fermanagh, Ireland, they always get here – the postman is incredible,” he added.

“I’m still getting a lot of love letters and dating requests on Instagram too, people are discovering me for the first time on social media.”

The 30-year-old admitted the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult to find love: “I’ve had nowhere to go.”

“I’m still happy enough at the minute, I’m not in any major panic, I’m happy enough being single for now.

“I’m just trying to keep busy, release new music and keep the name out there.”

The Wagon Wheel singer admitted he was looking forward to attending his ex-girlfriend Lisa Hughes’ wedding next year.

“I’ve been invited to Lisa’s wedding late next year. They’re a great couple, I’ve never seen her as happy.