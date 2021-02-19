Nathan Carter reveals lockdown hasn’t changed his mind about settling down

Nathan Carter has revealed lockdown hasn’t changed his mind about settling down.

The country music singer turned 30 last May, and at the time, Nathan admitted marriage and kids weren’t on his radar.

Almost one year later, the crooner is still happy to be single.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine about life in lockdown, Nathan said: “Like a lot of other musicians, it’s been very very tough to have your whole life taken away from you, and on the mental health side it’s tough as well.”

“You have good weeks, you have bad weeks. The highs of being on stage and dealing with big crowds and the adulation and all the stuff that goes with being on stage, it’s like a drug, you know, and when that gets taken away, it’s tough.”

“I’ve been pretty vocal about the fact that I have struggled throughout…”

The 30-year-old continued: “To be honest, I’ve been in contact with friends and family and seen them a good bit and it’s not really any different to what most people are going through.”

“I mean if you’re actively looking for love, it is a bit more tough. But I’m happy the way I am and it’s no mean feat being in lockdown or being on the road.”

The news comes after Nathan opened up about why he’s still single during a chat with his ex-girlfriend Lisa McHugh on her podcast last month.

The Liverpool native explained: “I’ve just enjoyed myself too much as well, being single and being on the road touring and meeting people.”

“The music business is a killer for relationships as well. As we all know it’s not an easy place.”

“I’ve definitely seen that with different lads in the band who are married. Some of the lads are single and some of them are not, and it’s very tough,” he said.

“Being away on tour in America for a month is so, so hard on a relationship. You have to have so much trust, especially in the music business because you are around so many people who are… willing to participate.”

“There are young ones at the gigs that want to come out for the good time, and they probably perceive the musician and the singer as… I don’t know what.”

Describing his ideal partner, Nathan said: “I’d say someone who is family orientated. They’d have to really like music. It doesn’t have to be country.”

“Someone who is trusting and someone who is a laugh more than anything. They’d have to be up for the craic, like a few drinks and just up for a good time because life is too short.”