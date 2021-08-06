The country singer is currently single and looking for love

Nathan Carter reveals if he’d ever sign up for Love Island

Nathan Carter has revealed if he’d ever sign up for Love Island.

The country crooner is currently single, but believes he’s too old to appear on a dating show.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, he said: “I think I’m a bit too old, maybe about five or six years ago.”

“I wouldn’t be half enough in shape either to be on one of them shows. They all seem to be ripped and well-groomed.”

Nathan has also shunned the idea of online dating, as he confessed: “It wouldn’t be for me.”

“I’ve never tried the online date thing. Although I have been catfished.”

“My face was on a few profiles, a couple of people got in touch with me saying ‘I see you are on Tinder’ and I was like definitely not.”

“Yeah, to be honest, I don’t think I’d ever consider it. But listen, if there is a lad out there pretending to be me and he gets lucky using my face, then fair play to him,” he joked.

“I’m single at the minute and not seeing anyone, but who knows up ahead.”