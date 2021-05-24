"There was literally nothing to get up for.."

Nathan Carter reveals he struggled to get out of bed during lockdown

Nathan Carter has revealed he struggled to get out of bed during the lockdown.

The singer, who recently received his Covid-19 jab, admitted he struggled to cope when the music industry shut down – leaving him in a “state of depression”.

Speaking on Newstalk on Monday morning, the 30-year-old said: “It was very hard…I talked about not wanting to get out of bed in the morning because there was literally nothing to get up for.”

“[I was] probably in a state of depression for a while because of not doing what I love doing.”

“I really didn’t play any music for about four or five months at one stage… The scary thing is it’s kind of become the norm now.”

“I know for the first 12 months it was pretty weird to come from doing such a hectic lifestyle of gigging and the buzz of gigging and the venues and the crowds and the atmosphere.”

“Doing that all the time to literally having it taken away from you and having so much planned up ahead,” the country music star said.

“The only saving grace was the fact that I knew everybody else was in the same boat and I had other musicians to pick up the phone to and talk to and just give out to be honest about the whole situation.

“We were kind of in the sinking ship together as it was,” Nathan explained.

“Thankfully I started exercising and getting outdoors and doing a bit more songwriting which helped.”

“For someone that was always so upbeat and never would’ve down or negative about things, I definitely did.”

“Whenever you are involved with music and you play a musical instrument or sing, it’s kind of therapy when you do it. So whenever you stop, it’s not good for you. That’s what I found.”

“I started playing again and playing music and interacting with people and writing songs definitely helped me for sure.”

Speaking of a hopeful future, Nathan said: “The office phone has started ringing again. People are planning festivals up ahead. We’ve a tour of England and Scotland coming up in September and October.”

“And thankfully the vaccines, the majority of people are taking them up and it will allow the entertainment industry to get back operating again.”