The popular influencer, known as 'The Style Fairy', revealed her third child is due in Spring 2021

Naomi Clarke announces her third pregnancy in the sweetest way

Naomi Clarke has announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

The popular Irish influencer, who is known as ‘The Style Fairy’ on social media, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the exciting news.

Naomi’s daughters Anabelle Ivy and Luna May posed by three balloons, with a board that read: “#3 Spring 2021.”

Naomi wrote: “We have some news… 👶🏼 We feel so lucky , so grateful and beyond blessed to be welcoming baby no 3 into our family in the Spring ❤️ Roll on 2021 🎉”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Style Fairy By Naomi Clarke (@the_style_fairy)

The fashion, lifestyle and interior blogger, who boasts over 143k followers, admitted she was “blown away” by the reaction to her pregnancy announcement.

Naomi wrote: “I never expected this; thank you so so so much, it means the world to me 🙏🏼 And gave me such a boost ❤️ We are all SO excited.

“Anabelle is constantly telling the baby ‘I love you’ and rubbing and talking to my belly. Both of them are so excited for their baby sister or brother to arrive 🙏🏼”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Style Fairy By Naomi Clarke (@the_style_fairy)

“It’s been a really tough few months for me health wise,” she explained, “I’ve obviously only been sharing snippets of the journey, but I am so grateful to be this far along.

“Feeling so lucky, I can’t believe it still 🥰 And wait til you see how big my bump is 🙏🏼🤭🤰.

“We appreciate every single message, I’ll do my best to get back to them all, but if I don’t, THANK YOU 🙏🏼 I genuinely really appreciate it , we all do xxxx”