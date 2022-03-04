Nadine Coyle shares throwback snap with Sarah Harding – six months after her passing

Nadine Coyle has shared a hilarious throwback snap with Sarah Harding, six months after her death.

The Girls Aloud star sadly passed away in September 2021 at the age of 39, after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in 2020.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, Nadine shared an old photo of her and Sarah on a night out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadine Coyle (@nadinecoyle)

Sharing the snap with her 466k followers, Nadine captioned the post: “I don’t know when or where this was but I know we were having a good time!! ❤️🥰🕊”.

Fans were quick to the comment on the fun post, with one fan writing: “Sarah looks like she was having the best time. amazing memories xxx.”

Another commented: “Sarah’s left us nothing but everlasting memories�� Sending you love, we’re all still missing our Saz.”

The sweet tribute comes after Nadine revealed in October 2021 that Sarah has “made her presence known” plenty of times since she passed away.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy about Sarah’s death on RTÉ Radio 1, Nadine said: “She definitely made her presence known a few times and as I was shooting the show [Last Singer Standing], it was right in the middle of it and people were so kind and so lovely.”

“But there was a couple of days where the headphones just flew across the table when I was sitting getting my makeup done and this happened three days in a row for no reason.”

“They just flew across and the girls in hair and makeup and everyone was saying, ‘It has to be Sarah. There’s no reason why they would fly so far’.

“And then I was talking about her one night in my house and something went flying off a shelf I was like, ‘Is this Sarah? Is she just throwing stuff?’”