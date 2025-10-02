Music legends join star-studded lineup for this week’s Late Late Show

This Friday night, Patrick Kielty saddles up for the ultimate hoedown, as The Late Late Show Country Music Special celebrates ten unforgettable years of Irish country music magic and melodies.

To mark a decade of toe-tapping tunes and legendary performances, the biggest stars in Irish country will take to the stage for a night of chart-topping hits, timeless classics and surprise collaborations.

American businesswoman and actress Priscilla Presley will sit down with Patrick to chat about her memoir Softly As I Leave You.

Priscilla opens up about her marriage to Elvis, rediscovering herself following their divorce and her unwavering commitment to protecting his legacy.

She’ll speak candidly about her relationship with daughter Lisa Marie, Lisa’s marriage to Michael Jackson and how she has found joy in life again despite the tragedies that have shaped her life in recent years.

The Three Amigos and the Rejoice Choir will perform a musical tribute to the King of Rock n’ Roll with a country twist.

Irish country music legends Daniel O’Donnell, Declan Nerney, Susan McCann and Philomena Begley will join Patrick on the Late Late couch to celebrate ten years of The Late Late Country Music Special.

And in true tradition, another exceptional artist will be surprised as they are inducted into The Late Late Show Country Music Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of Irish country music royalty.

Hollywood star John C. Reilly will also join the line-up to share his deep connection with Irish music and culture and along with stories from his recent trip to Co. Kerry.

He’ll talk about the influences that inspired his latest musical venture, Mister Romantic and give viewers a glimpse of what to expect from his upcoming performance at Dublin’s Ambassador Theatre.

All of this mixed with a night packed full of show-stopping performances from Ireland’s finest country stars.