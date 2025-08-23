Music festival denies it ‘cut off’ Irish band The Mary Wallopers over Palestinian flag

The Mary Wallopers have claimed they were “cut off” from performing at a music festival in the UK for “having a Palestinian flag on the stage”.

The Irish band were performing at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth on Friday when their sound was cut by management.

In a post on Instagram, the band alleged: “Just got cut off at Victorious Festival for having a Palestinian flag on the stage.”

“We’ve been doing this for 6 years now and this has never happened before. Free Palestine all day every day.”

However, a spokesperson for the festival has insisted their set was cut short due to a “discriminatory” chant.

A statement released to the Daily Mail said: “We spoke to the artist before the performance regarding the festival’s long-standing policy of not allowing flags of any kind at the event, but that we respect their right to express their views during the show.

“Although a flag was displayed on stage contrary to our policy, and this was raised with the artist’s crew, the show was not ended at this point, and it was the artist’s decision to stop the song.”

“The decision by the event management to cut the sound and end the performance was only taken after the band used a chant which is widely understood to have a discriminatory context.

“To be clear, we respect the right of artists to use their platform to express their views within the inclusive nature of the event and it was not the band’s call to ‘Free Palestine’ which resulted in this outcome.”

The band has received support from fellow Irish group Kneecap, who are famous for their outspoken support of Palestine.

They tweeted: “Our good pals The Mary Wallopers have just been pulled off stage and the PA shut down at @VictoriousFest in Portsmouth for taking out a Palestinian flag and saying Free Palestine. Speak up against genocide in England and you’re treated like a criminal. Up the Mary Wallopers. Free Palestine! Free the 6 counties!”