Muireann O’Connell urges followers to ‘call out the creeps’ after receiving ‘gross’ DMs

"Why are you the one who’s made to feel uncomfortable when you get an unsolicited, sexualised message?"

Muireann O’Connell has urged her followers to “call out the creeps” after receiving “gross” DMs.

The Virgin Media presenter took to her Instagram Stories to share a message she had received that read: “Do you like it rough?”

The Limerick native wrote: “Some d*** pics last week. This s*** this week. This is why I rarely into DM’s. Tool.”

Muireann then shared a video on her feed, asking: “Can we just CALL OUT THE CREEPS.”

“Why are you the one who’s made to feel uncomfortable when you get an unsolicited, sexualised message? Why do they get off scott free, knowing that they’ve made you uncomfortable. That’s what most creeps want. They don’t want a reply.”

“It’s control. Yes, this is an online world and it’s not real but if you have a tendency to be a creep online, you’re definitely a manky creep in real life, no matter how much you hide it.”

“What does blocking and reporting do to these people? Nothing. They just set up a new profile. No one should have to be worried about standing up for themselves and saying ‘no more’. All genders, all sexualities, non-binary people,” she added.

Irish broadcaster Lorraine Keane commented on the post: “You are so right Muireann. We need to call out sexual harassment, assault etc If the perpetrators were punished properly and publicly there would be a LOT less of it. We need to do this… together 💪🏼 IT IS NOT OK! I’m with you 💗”

Deirdre O’Kane wrote: “I agree!!!”, while Pamela Laird penned: “🙌🙌🙌”.