Muireann O’Connell sends heartfelt message to Ray D’Arcy after his sudden exit from RTÉ

Muireann O’Connell has sent a heartfelt message to Ray D’Arcy, after his sudden exit from RTÉ.

The broadcaster confirmed Ray’s departure from the station on Thursday, before the presenter slammed RTÉ management for how they handled the situation.

Shortly after the news hit headlines, Ireland AM host Muireann took to Instagram to pay tribute to Ray.

“In college, we used to, well, not go to college but stay home, drink tea and listen to The Ray Darcy Show because it was unmissable,” she wrote.

“As a child, The Den was something me and my sisters – a decade older – had in common.

“I have always adored Ray Darcy and what he does on radio and telly. I don’t know him well but he’s been very kind, cordial and funny when I have met him.

“This is to say, I think Ray is class. Well done Ray and much love,” Muireann added.

According to reports, the 61-year-old thought he would have the chance to say farewell to his listeners on Thursday, but he was suddenly pulled off air.

It’s understood Ray had his normal 10am call with his producer, but by 11am he was told that Shay Byrne would be presenting his slot instead. Sources have claimed there was concerns Ray would take a pop at RTÉ during his final broadcast.

Speaking on News At One on Friday, RTÉ’s Director of Audio Patricia Monahan was asked if RTÉ had been “unfair” to him.

“Look, with change of this scale, there are always difficult conversations to be had, and that’s never easy for anybody,” she said.

“I think Ray has given a brilliant 11 years to Radio 1, and that needs to be recognised, and I’d like to thank him for that contribution and recognise that. And indeed, the contribution that the team have made.

“He’s obviously not part of our future plans, and that’s never an easy thing or communication to have with somebody. But like I said, we wish him very well.

When asked if it could have been handled better, and if he should have been given the opportunity to say goodbye, Patricia replied: “Look, that is something I would always facilitate.

“Obviously different people choose to deal with that in different ways. But as far as I’m concerned, that’s something that would always be possible.”

The radio boss also insisted she wouldn’t have had a problem with Ray presenting his show on Thursday to say goodbye to his audience.

Ray’s departure came after a number of contentious meetings with bosses, after he was reportedly told that RTÉ were not in a position to renew his contract, which was set to expire in December.

The presenter’s exit from the station was confirmed on Thursday afternoon, shortly after the news was relayed to staff at Montrose.

In a statement, RTÉ said: “After over 11 years on RTÉ Radio 1, The Ray D’Arcy Show is set to come to an end this week – Ray presented his show for the final time yesterday.”

“During its tenure, Ray and his team produced thousands of hours of live radio, capturing real life stories and a huge range of personal experiences. The Ray Darcy Show championed Irish artists and music over the years as well as hosting many memorable funny and entertaining moments.

“The programme encouraged tens of thousands of people all around the country to get active with the hugely popular Run with Ray series which brought runners and non-runners together to run 5km with Ray at events in their local communities.”

RTÉ’s Director of Audio Patricia Monahan added: “I would like to sincerely thank Ray for his contribution to RTÉ Radio 1 over the last eleven years. While The Ray D’Arcy Show is not part of our future plans, we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

They also confirmed that Shay Byrne will present Ray’s slot for the remainder of the week.

Ray, who was on an annual salary of €250k, then released a statement of his own, which said: “First off, I am hugely disappointed with RTÉ management and how my departure from Radio 1 has been handled.

“I’ve been with Radio 1 for the past 11 years. In that time I have worked with some brilliant people. I want to thank them. I also want to thank all the regulars on the show, the guests and the wonderful loyal listeners.”

“I am particularly proud of how the show championed the stories and causes of people like Catherine Corless, Erica Fleming, Katriona O’Sullivan and the late Vicky Phelan.

“I am also very proud of how we highlighted mental health and addiction issues over the years — these are areas I will continue to be active in. I love radio and daily radio is part of who I am. I look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

Hours after Ray’s departure was announced, RTÉ revealed a huge shakeup to its weekday schedule.

The station announced Newstalk’s Kieran Cuddihy as the brand new host of Liveline, following reports he was set to make the move to RTÉ.