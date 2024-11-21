Muireann O’Connell reveals why she STILL hasn’t started planning her wedding – three years after getting engaged

Muireann O’Connell has revealed why she still hasn’t started planning her wedding, three years after getting engaged.

The Ireland AM presenter announced her engagement to her partner Phil, who she refers to as her “housemate”, in November 2021.

While it’s been three years since she got engaged, the TV host has no plans to walk down the aisle just yet.

Speaking to the RTÉ Guide, Muireann said: “There’s no plans. I’ve never planned a thing in my life.

“I wish I had a better answer for that but no, there’s nothing planned. I never thought I’d get married.

“I don’t see myself as a bride, I genuinely don’t know why, but it’s just something I never saw for myself. I’m sure we’ll get around to it at some point.”

Muireann also joked that the delay was down to them both being the youngest in their families.

“We’re both the youngest siblings in our families and that’s a disaster; you’ve got two people who never really had to make decisions in their lives,” she said.

“We’re evidence that you need someone who has a bit of decisiveness in the relationship. The youngest in the family is pampered and things are decided for them, so putting two youngest together is a disaster.”