Muireann O’Connell reveals she had a breast cancer scare

The Irish presenter urged her followers to check their breasts after she found a lump

Muireann O’Connell has revealed that she had a breast cancer scare.

The Irish presenter took to Instagram today after getting the all-clear, urging her followers to check their breasts for lumps.

Sharing a photo from the breast check clinic, Muireann posed in a face mask and hospital robe, writing: “Who knew that a visit to the breast check clinic came with such a fabulous outfit!

“A few weeks ago, I was sitting on the couch, watching telly & giving myself a breast exam, as I often do in moments when I’m relaxed and zoned out,” she explained.

“For the first time ever, I felt a lump and had a tiny little freak attack. Rather than procrastinate like I do with everything else in my life, I got myself to the GP lively.

“I was hoping my doctor would say ‘you’re imagining things! Get off google MD! That was a lump of cheese that had fallen down your top!’; she didn’t and organised a referral to the breast check clinic in St. James’ Hospital.

“In the days and weeks spent waiting for the appointment, it felt like I was constantly inhaling, just that little bit tense and always aware that there was a lump in a place no one wants a lump.

“The appointment was on Monday morning just gone. Every single staff member I met in St. James’ was lovely, and calm, and organised. In the middle of a pandemic, that’s no mean feat.”

Muireann revealed she was then sent off for a mammogram, adding: “If you haven’t had one, I’m sure you’ve heard they’re uncomfortable and what you’ve heard is true.

“I had my ultrasound and I was given the all clear. I have cysts and they’re going to keep reoccurring so I have to train myself not to freak out every time I feel a lump but I am so very aware of how lucky I am.

“There were going to be at least 80 people seen in the breast check clinic that day and not all will have gotten the good news that I did.”

“Every 3 minutes, someone gets diagnosed with some form of cancer in Ireland. That’s a terrifying statistic.

She urged her followers: “Please don’t ignore any change in your body. Make that appointment as soon as you can. It comes with fabulous clothes!”