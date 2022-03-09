Muireann O’Connell left red-faced after hilarious Ireland AM blunder

Muireann O’Connell was left red-faced after accidentally swearing on Ireland AM this morning.

The popular presenter was hosting the show with Tommy Bowe on Wednesday when she suffered an awkward slip of the tongue.

Muireann said: “Still to come this hour we’ll be styling you. Let’s have something nice! We’ll be styling you for your next sh***y break.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ireland AM (@irelandamvmtv)

After realising she said “sh***y” instead of “city”, Muireann exclaimed: “I said city, I said city, I said city!”

Poking fun at Muireann’s mishap, Tommy joked: “Where are you going to be going? I think it’s time to move on!”

As Tommy tried to move on with the show, Muireann mouthed “I’m so sorry” to the camera.

Muireann’s hilarous slip of the tongue was nothing compared to Tommy’s awkward mishap on Ireland AM last year though.

Last August, the former rugby star was hosting the show with Clare McKenna when she started introducing guest Séamas O’Reilly, who was set to discuss his new book.

She said: “Author Séamas O’Reilly was just five years old when he and his ten siblings…,” before Tommy cut in and exclaimed, “Ten siblings?!”

Clare then finished her sentence, saying: “…sadly lost their mum.”

Upon hearing the news of his guest’s mother passing, Tommy let out an awkward noise, and his reaction later went viral on social media.

Proper David Brent stuff from Tommy Bowe here pic.twitter.com/V1KmiEeHDL — Rudi Kinsella (@RudiKinsella) August 11, 2021

One fan tweeted: “Have watched that Tommy Bowe clip upwards of 30 times and howl every time.”

Another penned: “Oh my god the pain in his face when she finishes the sentence,” while a third asked: “Did you not read ahead on the prompt thingy?? Hilarious.”

Responding to the viral video at the time, Tommy wrote on Twitter “Oh sweet Jesus.”

Oh sweet Jesus!!!🤦🏼‍♂️😬😄 — Tommy Bowe (@TommyBowe) August 11, 2021

The 37-year-old then shared the link to Séamas’ book ‘Did Ya Hear Mammy Died’ on Twitter.

He wrote: “Hope Seamus and his 10 siblings don’t hate me now😬😬 Might as well check out his critically acclaimed book ‘Did ya hear Mammy died’.”

Séamas replied: “Haha, you’re grand! We have really enjoyed it. All we demand is that you buy 400 copies of the book, no stress, seriously don’t worry about it. 500 tops.”

Tommy said: “Ha will get the credit card out 🤣.”

Haha, you’re grand! We have really enjoyed it. All we demand is that you buy 400 copies of the book, no stress, seriously don’t worry about it. 500 tops. — The Author, Séamas O’Reilly, retweeting praise (@shockproofbeats) August 11, 2021