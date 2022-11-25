Muireann O’Connell debuts dramatic new look on Ireland AM

Muireann O’Connell debuted a dramatic new look on Ireland AM on Thursday morning.

The Virgin Media star ditched her signature blonde locks for a darker look.

However, she revealed that her co-star Alan Hughes “hated it”.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Muireann shared a reel of her hair transformation.

She wrote: “Bringing back the brunette. I already know my mother and @alanhughestv hate it. Alan this morning, ‘why d’you do that? It’s VEEEEERY dark.’

“Can you imagine him and my mother together. I’ll be grey by Tuesday but I flipping love it.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section of Muireann’s post to show their support of her stunning hair transformation.

Aimee Connolly wrote: “Sorry now but the glow on the cheeks & the skin never mind the hair 😍,” while Maia Dunphy said: “Oh I LOVE it!! ❤️.”

Louise McSharry commented; “Love it!,” and Marissa Carter penned: “🙌.”

Meanwhile, Holly Carpenter said: “Love! It makes your eyes pop even more! 😍🔥.”