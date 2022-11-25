Muireann O’Connell debuts dramatic new look on Ireland AM

Muireann O’Connell debuted a dramatic new look on Ireland AM on Thursday morning.
The Virgin Media star ditched her signature blonde locks for a darker look.
However, she revealed that her co-star Alan Hughes “hated it”.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Muireann shared a reel of her hair transformation.
She wrote: “Bringing back the brunette. I already know my mother and @alanhughestv hate it. Alan this morning, ‘why d’you do that? It’s VEEEEERY dark.’
“Can you imagine him and my mother together. I’ll be grey by Tuesday but I flipping love it.”
A host of well-known faces took to the comments section of Muireann’s post to show their support of her stunning hair transformation.
Aimee Connolly wrote: “Sorry now but the glow on the cheeks & the skin never mind the hair 😍,” while Maia Dunphy said: “Oh I LOVE it!! ❤️.”
Louise McSharry commented; “Love it!,” and Marissa Carter penned: “🙌.”
Meanwhile, Holly Carpenter said: “Love! It makes your eyes pop even more! 😍🔥.”