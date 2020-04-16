Mrs Brown’s Boys star reveals what it was like to work with Caitlyn Jenner

Mrs Brown’s Boys star reveals what it was like to work with...

Eilish O’Carroll, who plays Mrs Brown’s best friend Winnie McGoogan, has spilled what it was like working with Caitlyn Jenner.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, the actress admitted she was surprised by how friendly Caitlyn was.

“I can’t tell you how lovely she was,” Eilish said.

“And you kind of have these preconceived notions don’t you, an American and she is so famous that she won’t want to talk to anybody she’ll kind of be very insular and it couldn’t have been further from the truth.”

Eilish added: “When she sat with us she was extremely gracious, and a very inspiring woman. And a very humbled woman, which I found really surprising.”

The 67-year-old admitted that she wasn’t a big fan of the Kardashians, but that she “knew how big this woman was.”

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!