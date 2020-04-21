Mrs Brown’s Boys star ‘over the moon’ after being given the all-clear from cancer

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Dermot O’Neill has been given the all-clear from cancer.
The actor, best known for his role as ‘Grandad’ in the comedy series, was concerned he had suffered a relapse recently after his neck started swelling up.
Thankfully, the 67-year-old was given the all-clear after he had a scan last week.
Speaking to the Irish Sun, Dermot said: “I’m over the moon, It’s such a load off my mind.”
“I had been living a nightmare with a swollen neck and this thing flashing through my mind, ‘Is that the cancer back?’ Now I can go back and live my life.”
Dermot’s scan had originally been cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but doctors managed to see him last week after rescheduling.
“All credit to the doctors, they managed to get me in at the end of last week and we got this great news,” he said.
“I’m looking forward to going back to Mrs Brown but I’m going to have to be very careful meeting fans with my immune system so affected.”
