Mrs Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll splits from husband and co-star Martin Delany

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll has split from her husband and co-star Martin Delany.

The longtime lovers, who play Maria and Trevor Brown in the hit comedy, had been together since they were sixteen and got married in 2006.

Confirming their split, Fiona told the RTÉ Guide: “Myself and Martin met very young. I was 16, and I suppose he’s all I’ve ever known and we just kind of grew apart.”

“We wanted different things. I still have a lot of love for him and I only want the best for him and I think he feels the same way about me.

“There were no major fights, and nobody else was involved but it was a case of not being on the same page any longer,” she added.

The former couple are parents to 14-year-old Felix, 12-year-old Eli, 7-year-old Isaac, and six-year-old Dexter.

Fiona continued: “I think I hung on for as long as I did because when my own parents broke up, that was very public, and there was a lot of hurt involved there. For me, as a child, coming from a broken marriage, I didn’t want that for my kids.”

“But having said that, my parents are extremely happy now so sometimes you have to go through hard times to get to happier times.”

“As much as I tried my best to make it work, we tried for years and it just got to that point where we both decided, or I decided, it was time.”

The Irish star, who lives in Meath, added: “I felt that I needed to be a role model for my kids and as much as they weren’t happy about us splitting up, they are OK actually, because with myself and Martin, our main focus is the kids and we didn’t actually tell the kids until we were almost a year separated.”

Martin now lives in Portugal, and he stays at Fiona’s home when he comes to visit Ireland.

She explained: “We co-parent very well and we always did; we just drifted as individuals and partners but we still get on.”