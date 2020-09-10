Mrs Brown’s Boys star Danny O’Carroll shares exciting news for fans of the sitcom

The Irish actor plays Buster Brady in the comedy series

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Danny O’Carroll has confirmed this year’s Christmas special will go ahead.

Fans feared the festive programme, which has become a tradition over the past few years, would be scrapped this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However Danny, who plays Buster in the comedy series, has since revealed they’ve been given the green light.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Danny excitedly tweeted: “Just got the shooting dates for Mrs Browns Boys Christmas Specials. WE’RE BACK!”

Just got the shooting dates for Mrs Browns Boys Christmas Specials. WE’RE BACK! 🤪 — Danny O’Carroll (@BbMrsbrownsboys) September 10, 2020

Fans were quick to express their delight over the news.

One Twitter user replied: “Thank god for that. At least we got something to look forward to this year. Christmas is saved. Me and my partner love Mrs brown boys.”

Another added: “Can’t wait best program on TV hope you all stay safe while filming roll on Christmas episode.”