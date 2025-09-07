Morning Ireland presenter Mary Wilson becomes latest name to leave RTÉ in station shake-up

Morning Ireland presenter Mary Wilson has become the latest name to leave RTÉ in a station shake-up.

On September 24, the Morning Ireland host, who will turn 65 later this year, will give her final broadcast.

It is reported that the presenter had the option to remain in her position for an additional two years under the new employment regulations, but she chose to resign instead.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, Mary said working on the news and current affairs program had been “a real privilege” and that she made the decision to leave on her own.

“I have enjoyed every minute of every hour that I have worked in RTÉ. It has been challenging and it has been fun and it has been wonderful to connect with so many listeners and viewers when I worked on TV,” she said.

“I will miss it but there comes a time to make way and there is enormous talent within the organisation and they deserve the opportunity that I have enjoyed.”

“There comes a time when you have to focus the mind and reaching 65 focused my mind and I decided the time has come to hang up my broadcasting hat.”

Wilson’s departure comes after a run of high-profile exits at RTÉ Radio 1.

Joe Duffy’s departure from his Liveline program in May created a void in the schedule, and Claire Byrne recently declared that she would be departing RTÉ in the coming year to work for rival station Newstalk.

Claire Byrne’s unexpected move to Newstalk reportedly left RTÉ scrambling to adjust its Radio 1 lineup, particularly when it comes to filling the Liveline slot.

The broadcaster confirmed that Joe Duffy’s successor will be announced “in the coming weeks” as part of a broader shake-up of Radio 1’s programming.

According to an RTÉ source, Claire’s departure from the station means Joe’s replacement “has to be a woman”.

“There can’t be another man in a flagship slot on Radio 1, purely for gender balance,” the insider told the Irish Independent. “It can’t just be a string of white, male, middle-aged presenters. Joe’s replacement has to be a woman, which is certainly great news for one female broadcaster.” RTÉ moved quickly to reveal Claire’s successor as David McCullagh last Friday, just hours after Pat Kenny told Newstalk listeners that he would switch to a weekend slot next spring. That change also raises uncertainty about Anton Savage’s programme, with Newstalk saying details are still “being worked out.” When it comes to Liveline, the station trialled various presenters over the summer and ran an expressions-of-interest process across its news and current affairs division.