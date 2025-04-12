Model Shauna Lindsay reveals new man on social media

Limerick model Shauna Lindsay has revealed who is understood to be her new man on social media.

The 30-year-old posted a photo of the mystery man on her Instagram story while enjoying an after-dinner espresso, and captioned it: “photos I take of him.”

In the next story, she shared a photo of herself sleeping that he seemingly took, and wrote: “photos he takes of me.”

Shauna was previously in a relationship with The 2 Johnnies star Johnny B but went their separate ways in October 2023.

The influencer and the podcaster had been seeing each for just over a year, and it was revealed that Johnny B started dating Shauna and went on to enjoy a trip to Rome together.

An inside source exclusively told Goss.ie: “They split up a few weeks ago and they wanted to keep things private.”

“They have always been private about their relationship and tried their best not to draw media attention, and they feel the same way about their break up.”

The well-placed source added that the pair “ended on good terms”, but that they have very much been taking time apart and have kept their distance since calling it quits.

“They both really wanted things to work but it just wasn’t meant to be. There was an instant attraction and a great connection but Johnny, in particular, has a very hectic life and they have found it hard spending time together in recent months,” the insider added.

While Johnny was busy with his hit podcast and radio show, Shauna is said to have been focusing on her music career and has started to record music.

Johnny and Shauna’s romance came just weeks after the viral story of the GAA Catfish, which aired on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, was released.

At the time, an insider told Goss.ie: “After getting catfished, Johnny B was obviously much more cautious about girls trying to contact him on social media, he didn’t seem interested in dating anyone.”

“Then he got close to Shauna and has been taking things slow but things are going really well between them.”

Shauna later admitted they met after connecting on Instagram.

After a follower asked how she met Johnny during a Q&A on Instagram, Shauna confessed: “We met as every other modern day love story would begin – the DMs.”

While this was Johnny’s first high profile relationship, as he previously dated women outside of the public eye, Shauna previously dated Ireland rugby player Conor Murray.

The Miss Universe Ireland runner-up had a brief romance with the Limerick sportsman in 2016.