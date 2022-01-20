Missy Keating responds to rumours she’s struck up a romance with her Dancing With The Stars partner

Missy Keating has responded to rumours she’s dating her Dancing With The Stars partner Ervinas Merfeldas.

The pair sparked romance rumours during the first live show when the judges pointed out their undeniable chemistry, leading fans to believe they could be an item.

While the 20-year-old is currently single, Missy has insisted she doesn’t want to cross the line with Ervinas, who is 19.

Speaking to VIP Magazine, the model said: “I am quite professional when it comes to these things.”

“I don’t really want to mix love with this competition. I want to keep my head in the game so I would probably refrain from doing that.”

While Missy ruled out a romance with Ervinas, who hails from Kildare, the influencer gushed about her friendship with the pro dancer.

“The first night we met went straight out for drinks,” she said.

“He is a little younger than me, but super fun, energetic and really tall.”

“They paired us well! We are both the youngest people on the show too,” she explained.

The 20-year-old, who is the daughter of Boyzone star Ronan Keating and former model Yvonne Connolly, has been single since she split from her boyfriend Mark Elebert in 2021.

Missy said: “Being single has changed my life. Over the last year I really took time for myself. Spending time on my own was something I always struggled with.”

“When I was in a relationship I was obsessed with being around people all the time but over the last year I have really taken time to focus on myself and enjoy my own company; while working on me.”

“Now I feel independent, I am my own woman and it is really great.”

“I was also living in London, and there are some gorgeous people there, so the summer was fun, for sure!”