Missy Keating opens up about her love life after sparking romance rumours with her DWTS partner

Missy Keating has opened up about her love life, after sparking romance rumours with her Dancing With The Stars partner Ervinas Merfeldas.

Over the past few weeks, viewers have pointed out the undeniable chemistry between the pair, but the 21-year-old model has insisted she doesn’t have time for romance.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s show, Missy said Ervinas is “great” but told reporters she’s definitely “not dating anyone”.

Talking about her current dating situation, the influencer said: “No I’m not dating anyone, I’m single, a single gal.”

“I’m a very go with the flow kind of person and the world works in mysterious ways. I’m always open to anything and anyone, but right now I’m single and I’m enjoying being single and I’m definitely focusing on my career and the show.”

“To be honest I don’t really have time for anything else. I’m in rehearsals everyday and then I go home and have a glass of wine and I’m asleep…”

“So there’s not really any room for a boyfriend, but that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t love one,” she laughed.

The model was previously in a long-term relationship with Mark Elebert, but the pair split last year.

Missy also opened up about her future career prospects, revealing she’d love to move to Los Angeles in the future.

“I’d love to move to LA, I did an acting course in LA a couple of years ago and had the best summer of my life. It was amazing,” she said.

“I love the LA life and the way they live, they are all so kind, the foods so good the fashion, what’s not to love? So yeah, I would absolutely love to go back to LA and spend some time there.”

This Sunday, Missy will dance her “favourite” dance the Charleston to the song Out Out by Charlie XCX.

The model said this weekend’s dance will be particularly special, as she’s also celebrating her 21st birthday.

“We have a very special birthday dance planned. I am dancing my favourite dance – the Charleston. Always my favourite to watch so I’m really glad they gave it to me on the perfect weekend, with the perfect party song,” she explained.

“We’re dancing to Out Out by Charlie XCX and we have some really cute kind of birthday moments incorporated in with the dance so it’s going to be really special. We did nine hours of rehearsal yesterday to this dance.”

“We’re trying to give it everything, there’s twists, ducks and jumps. It’s going to be a crazy number, if we can pull it off, it’ll definitely be one to remember for the birthday weekend.”

This Sunday’s episode will be the first week of the dreaded dance off, where the two celebrities with the lowest combined public vote & judges’ scores will dance again in a bid to go directly to week 8 and not be eliminated.

Matthew McNabb and his partner Laura Nolan topped the leaderboard last week, which makes them immune from this week’s dance off.

Dancing with the Stars airs this Sunday on RTÉ One at 6:30pm.