Missy Keating debuts dramatic new look after moving to Australia

Missy Keating has debuted a dramatic new look, following her recent move to Australia.

The 21-year-old jetted Down Under to pursue a career in acting earlier this month, and has marked her new chapter with a fresh new ‘do.

Taking to Instagram today, the model shared a photo of her new bleach blonde hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy Keating (@missyykeating)



A host of friends and family were quick to compliment Missy’s new blonde bob, including her step mother Storm.

Storm, who is married to Missy’s famous dad Ronan Keating, wrote: “Oh my goooooood!!!!😍😍😍😍 This is off the chart!!! Probably my favourite colour EVERRRRRRRRR ♥️♥️♥️♥️ You look UNREAL 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Paralympian and fellow Dancing with the Stars alumni Ellen Keane also commented: “Your hair 😍😍😍😍.”

Missy revealed she was moving to Australia during an interview with Goss.ie in August.

At the time, the 21-year-old explained: “I have lots of family in Australia, and there are some great agencies there for acting.”

“I’m really excited to get out there and start a new chapter. It’s time for a new me.”

“I love it on this side of the world. I love being so close to my family, so I won’t be heading there for too long. I’m thinking I’ll do a year there, where I will just enjoy the sun and focus on my acting.”

Speaking about her acting career, Missy said: “I’ve always enjoyed acting, and I’ve put it on hold over the last few years because there’s been other things I’ve been interested in but I think looking back, acting has always been the thing that I enjoyed the most.”

“It’s what I can see myself doing for, hopefully, years to come. That is my ultimate goal.”

Missy added: “I know for a fact I want to come back to Dublin and settle and be close to my family, so these next few years are just for me to see the rest of the world, meet new friends and do fun jobs along the way. I’m focused on being young and having fun!”

Read our full Spotlight On feature with Missy Keating here.