Missy Keating candidly opens up about her parents’ divorce: ‘Of course it was sad’

Missy Keating has candidly opened up about her parents’ divorce in a rare personal interview.

The 20-year-old, who is the daughter of Boyzone star Ronan Keating and former model Yvonne Connolly, was just 10-years-old when her parents parted ways.

The well-known couple announced their split in 2010, and finalised their divorce five years later.

Speaking to the Sunday World about her parents’ split, Missy said: “Firstly, I would say they dealt with it [the split] really well.”

“We have always felt so supported by Mom and Dad from the get-go and still, to this day, they’re my biggest supporters.”

“At the time, it was just about comforting us and making sure we were OK, and constantly checking in with us.”

Missy continued: “Of course it was sad. I was sad. Everything changed.”

“It was just getting used to that but, in a way, because they always comforted us and made sure we were OK and we would still all be in the same house at the beginning and we would hang out and stuff…”

“It was never just [a case of] ‘There you go, cut all ties, see you later.’ I actually look at it now and think everyone’s happier now.”

“My dad has found an amazing love. My mom has found an amazing love. They are both happier — you can see that.”

After finalising his divorce from Yvonne in 2015, Ronan married his current wife Storm, and the couple have since welcomed two kids together – Cooper, 4, and Coco, who is almost 2.

Speaking about the first time she met Storm, the 20-year-old said: “We hit it off straight away. She’s so beautiful inside and out.”

“We had a connection from day one and she is like my sister more than anything — I don’t see her as my stepmom. She gives me amazing advice.”

“She constantly looks out for me. If I need advice, we’ll sit up and talk for hours.”

Missy is currently gearing up to take part in Dancing With The Stars, which premieres this Sunday, January 9, on RTÉ One.

“The fact that I do have a little bit of rhythm, I think, helps. I’m picking up steps quicker than I thought I was going to,” she said.

“I’m a competitive person by nature, so I want to win. Got to make Dad and Mom proud.”

