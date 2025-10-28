Miriam O’Callaghan opens up about the one rule she had during her divorce

Miriam O’Callaghan has addressed the one rule that she kept throughout her divorce.

The broadcaster was married to Tom McGurk for 12 years, until their split in 1995. The pair continue to co-parent their four daughters together – Georgia, Jessica, Clara, and Alannah.

Tom has since gone on to marry PR consultant Caroline Kennedy, while Miriam and her husband Steve Carson have welcomed four sons together – Conor, Jamie, Jack, and Daniel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miriam O Callaghan (@instmiriam)

30 years on from her split from Tom, Miriam has now opened up about the aftermath of their divorce and how it affected their family.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, the 65-year-old recalled that she had one rule during her divorce proceedings.

“When my marriage did break up, it was really key to me that no one lost out. And I really mean that,” Miriam confessed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miriam O Callaghan (@instmiriam)

“So many times when a marriage breaks up, there’s all this collateral damage, among grandparents, aunts, uncles. I did think, ‘That’s never going to happen in my life,’” she explained.

When asked how she kept things amicable with Tom for the sake of their four children, Miriam noted that she lives by the motto: “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

She continued: “Why would I be mean to anyone? What’s the point? Everybody just feels bad. And yes that probably requires a bit of work – only to make sure you’re incredibly decent and respectful of people. And kind to them. And don’t speak ill of someone. Ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miriam O Callaghan (@instmiriam)

Miriam later joked that she is not an argumentative person, and that her children get frustrated with her when she walks away from conflict.

“I think people worry too much about things that eventually sort themselves out. Especially parents, and mothers. The only advice I ever give, and I don’t dispense advice, is, ‘Don’t worry.’ Most things aren’t fixed by worry and most things sort themselves out, unless it’s serious illness,” she added.