Miriam O’Callaghan lifts lid on life in the spotlight: ‘I’ve had to deal with stalkers’

Miriam O’Callaghan has lifted the lid on life in the spotlight, confessing she’s had to deal with some scary experiences.

The broadcaster revealed that in her career she has dealt with death threats, stalkers and social media abuse because of her job.

Speaking to the Sunday World, she said: “It can be a tough place for women when you go on television because most people are lovely, but there’s always a few people who will post messages and say critical things.”

“I don’t really want to go into everything they say, but they comment on your clothes and your body, even your breasts.”

“Everyone in television experiences that, not just me. I’m on social media as it’s part of my job, so I see a lot of the stuff people say about me, but I tend to ignore it.”

“I absolutely brush it off. I realise that 99.9% of people in the world are lovely, and I’m not going to sweat over it. To be honest I feel sorry for people who go around being mean to others. Why would you do this in your only life?” she added.

“I did have to take an action against Facebook recently though for a site which was falsely representing me, and I do think social media sites should regulate content more.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Miriam confessed she had experienced a terrifying ordeal where a man was stalking her.

“There was one guy who arrived at RTÉ regularly with a bunch of flowers for me,” she recalled.

“He was a sweet guy and harmless, but he had a crush on me. I didn’t have to go to the guards, but security in RTÉ had to get involved, and eventually a stop was put to it.”

The star, who recently released her autobiography, Miriam: Life, Work, Everything, confessed she had even had threats to her life.

“I did get death threats after I interviewed Martin McGuinness. I presented the Presidential election debate in 2011 – there were seven people. It was a very stressful debate.”

“I just asked Martin McGuinness, he was talking about his great faith, and I just suddenly thought how could he square that.”

“And this was a question I had asked him before, with being involved in the IRA, that had murdered so many people,” she recalled.

“The threats were from Republicans. Thankfully, nothing came to pass from it.”