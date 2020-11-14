Miriam O’Callaghan lands interview with CNN anchor John King – aka ‘Ireland’s adopted son’

Miriam O’Callaghan has landed an interview with CNN anchor John King, aka ‘Ireland’s adopted son’.

The political correspondent won the hearts of the nation earlier this month, thanks to his insightful coverage of the US election on CNN – and his now-famous ‘magic wall’.

Taking to Twitter today, Miriam revealed she’s interviewing John on her RTÉ Radio 1 show on Sunday.

She tweeted: “Really looking forward to chatting to Ireland’s newest favourite son ⁦@JohnKingCNN⁩ tomorrow morn Sunday with Miriam 10am @RTERadio1 about his v Irish upbringing in Massachusetts, the marathon US Election coverage, his Magic Wall & how he’s looking forward to coming here soon.”

Earlier this month, John delighted his Irish fan base when he responded to Lisa McGee, the creator of Derry Girls, when she asked whether he was Irish yet.

The news anchor replied, “Always.”

When he was asked to share more details about his Irish roots, John tweeted: “It begins in Doonloughan, and a visit is long overdue.”

The broadcaster later admitted the outpour of love from Irish people on Twitter was “very kind and flattering”.

Speaking to the Irish Times, he said: “But what it is most of all is proof the world has high interest in the constant turmoil of Trump, and America’s choice about what it wants to be as a nation and where it chooses to stand in the world.”

“I just happen to have a remarkable tool to help walk through the chaos. But the big win is the reminder I am so long overdue to walk the streets of my roots – and check in to make certain the beer is still good,” he added.