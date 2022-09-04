Miriam Mullins ‘spills the tea’ on influencers: ‘I don’t understand how they’re getting away with it’

Miriam Mullins has spilled the tea on influencers, and shared secrets about life as a professional content creator.

The Cork native, who has a whopping 1.9million followers on TikTok, didn’t name anyone in the video but called out the conduct of other social media stars.

In the candid clip, Miriam confessed: “So many influencers don’t disclose that they’re doing an ad, especially on TikTok, I’ve noticed it so much.”

“I just know straight away when someone is doing an ad and not disclosing it, it is so obvious…”

“If they’re constantly using that product, they have it tagged in the bio, and they don’t have ‘ad’, like that is an ad. I just don’t understand how people are still getting away with it.”

“Especially those music ads as well,” she said, before explaining: “Influencers are actually paid sometimes to promote sounds, and that’s how a sound goes viral, but a lot of influencers do not disclose when they’re promoting music ads.”

In another confession, Miriam divulged: “It is really obvious when someone has bought their followers, especially on Instagram, because you can literally just tell by their engagement if their followers are bought or not.”

“So if someone has 100,000 followers and they’re getting 100 likes on a photo, like, come on…”

While Miriam acknowledged Instagram’s algorithm has affected everyone’s engagement recently, she pointed out: “When you’re getting 100 likes on a photo and you have a 100k [followers], like there is something not right.”

The 26-year-old also expressed concern over people getting her address so easily.

“I know GDPR is such a thing, but it’s not at the same time. Like I’ve had so many people and brands who have gotten my address who have sent me stuff when I’ve never given them my address,” she said.

“I’ve had companies calling me being like ‘oh I got your number off this person’, or ‘I got your number of this brand’.

“Like, people shouldn’t just share around your information! There’s no GDPR involved at all, they just share around your information.”

Miriam also called out the amount of waste that comes from PR packages, before she said: “There’s some brands that are so picky about what they want.”

“Like you could be doing an ad for a brand and they give you a brief, you do exactly what they say in the brief and then you send them off the video, and then they turn around and say can you change this, this and this…”

“Even though they gave you a brief and you did exactly what it said, they want more changes and that can happen like six times.”