Miriam Mullins debuts dramatic new look – after dying her hair

Miriam Mullins has debuted a dramatic new look.

The Irish TikTok star has dyed her brunette hair red, and she took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her new look with her 124k followers.

The Cork native captioned the post: “In my Ariel Hair era 🍒💖”

A host of social media stars took to the comment section of the post to react to Miriam’s new ‘do.

Sophie Murray wrote: “Oh obsessed”, and Charleen Murphy penned: “aw wowwww😍😍😍”

The Smooth Stick founder Aine Kennedy commented: “Loveeeeee 😍😍😍😍”, and Lauren Whelan added: “Literally fire 🔥”

It comes after Miriam announced an exciting new career move, after landing a gig as a radio presenter for Cork’s Red FM.

She previously told Goss.ie: “As much as I love TikTok, I don’t want to be doing it forever. I want to go down other routes and experience other things, like TV and radio. Even a bit of acting, that could be cool as well.”

“Anything is possible. You have to start from the beginning and build your way up.”