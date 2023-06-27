Miriam Mullins announces she’s taking a break from social media – following the death of her boyfriend’s mother

Miriam Mullins has announced she’s taking a break from social media, following the death of her boyfriend’s mother.

The TikTok star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning to share the sad news with her 127k followers.

Paying tribute to Tani, the Cork native wrote: “The kindest, funniest & most positive beautiful person there was. You raised the most amazing man who I promise I’ll look after & make the most happiest man alive. RIP Tani Francelle.”

In a separate post, the social media sensation wrote: “Hey everyone. Thanks so much to everyone who’s been so loving & consoling towards Tiaan. He really appreciates it.”

“Along with Tiaan’s mum passing there’s another matter going on at home that has needed my attention. I’ve unfortunately gotten a few messages etc for not being with Tiaan in [South Africa] & continuing to work but there’s other stuff going on that people have no idea about & you don’t know the circumstance.”

“There’s a lot going on at the moment in my personal life that doesn’t need to be shared on social media so like people do when there’s a family matter I’m taking a couple of days off socials, work commitments & my radio show for this week.”

Miriam continued: “I sometimes forget it’s ok to take time off but it’s important sometimes when there’s stuff going on at home.”

“I’ve got 2 ads pre filmed & a few pre filmed TikToks that will be going up over the next few days so any support on them would be amazing. And again thank you to all of you for understanding & being kind.”

“We will be both back next week but for now it’s family time which is the most important. And I hope all of you are ok & doing well. My DMs are always open & I’ll be replying to messages over the next few days.”