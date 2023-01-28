Miriam Margoyles leaves Ryan Tubridy red-faced with hilarious Late Late Show appearance

Miriam Margoyles left Ryan Tubridy red-faced with her hilarious appearance on The Late Late Show.

The 81-year-old appeared on Friday night’s show alongside Senator Lynn Ruane to discuss their documentary, where they investigate the life of Lady Gregory.

During the interview, the Harry Potter actress confidently declared that she wanted to be Irish.

When asked if she had a bit of Irish blood in her, Miriam responded: “I have some Irish relatives.”

Much to Ryan’s shock, the 81-year-old then declared: “But if I have to down on someone I will to be Irish. I’ll do anything.”

The Late Late Show host appeared flustered and red-faced, with Lynn assuring him: “It’s okay Ryan, it’s not a proposition.”

Ryan said: “I have no doubt there would be a queue around the block [to take Miriam up on her proposition],” but that he had never heard a “more different way” of phrasing it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The Late Late Show viewers took to Twitter to express their love for Miriam.

One user tweeted: “If anyone wants a good laugh just watch back Miriam Margolyes’ interview on the #LateLateShow – there’s ‘having no filter’ and then there’s Miriam – she’s a gas woman!! 😂.”

A second wrote: “Someone wrap Miriam Margolyes in bubble wrap, please; what a treasure and genuinely funny person. So authentic #LateLateShow #MiriamMargolyes.”

A third agreed: “Miriam Margoyles is the definition of a loose cannon. You just have no idea what’s coming next 😳🤣. #LateLateShow.”

Miriam Margoyles is the definition of a loose cannon. You just have no idea what’s coming next 😳🤣

#LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/Q4awsETAOk — Lydia Bigley (@lydiabigley) January 27, 2023