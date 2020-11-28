Miley Cyrus admits The Cranberries’ approval of her Zombie cover ‘meant a lot’

The Irish band were blown away by her cover last month

Miley Cyrus has admitted The Cranberries’ approval of her Zombie cover “meant a lot”.

Last month, the singer covered the track for the Save Our Stages festival – to raise funds for music venues affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Miley’s cover of the song, originally written and performed by the late Dolores O’Riordan, won praise on social media – and attracted the attention of The Cranberries.

Sharing a video of her performance, they tweeted: “We were delighted to hear of Miley Cyrus’ cover of Zombie at the Whisky a Go Go #SOSFEST in LA at the weekend.”

We were delighted to hear of Miley Cyrus’ cover of Zombie at the Whisky a Go Go #SOSFEST in LA at the weekend. It’s one of the finest covers of the song that we’ve heard. We think Dolores would be very impressed! Check it out here: https://t.co/ysFxUZLKnl — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) October 19, 2020

“It’s one of the finest covers of the song that we’ve heard. We think Dolores would be very impressed!”

Speaking to Stephen Byrne on RTÉ 2fm today, the 28-year-old said their approval meant a lot to her.

She said: “The Cranberries acknowledging it and writing that it honoured Dolores, but also [saying that] they liked my interpretation of the song – it just meant a lot.”

“That’s always something that you’re wondering, if you’re gonna get acknowledged from the originator or how they’re going to feel about your interpretation, so that made me feel super proud.”

When asked why she picked the song, Miley explained: “I think it’s reflective of everything that we’ve really seen this year…”

“I know that it’s obviously an important song to Ireland, but I felt like it was reflective of everything that I was going through here in the States also.”

“And I just felt like it was really timely, even though it was a cover and maybe an older song, it just felt like it was super right now.”

Miley added that the lyrics “just really resonated” with her.